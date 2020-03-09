Apple now says it's now OK to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone

Apple has updated its website with instructions that say it's OK to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone and other Apple gadgets.

Previously, Apple's site advised against using cleaning products because they can sometimes damage the special coating on screens that helps prevent fingerprints.

The change comes as more people look to keep their hands and phones free of germs, particularly as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces," Apple's site now says. "Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces."

The updated guidelines were first spotted by The Wall Street Journal.

The directions are in-line with what CNBC recommended last week in a guide on how to clean your phone to prevent the spread of germs. Here's a recap: