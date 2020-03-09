Skip Navigation
Tech

Apple now says it's now OK to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple now says it's OK to use Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and other disinfectants to clean your iPhone and other Apple gadgets.
  • Just don't submerge it in cleaning agents. Turn the device off first, and make sure you're not getting moisture in openings, like the charging port.
  • You still shouldn't use aerosol sprays, bleaches or abrasives, and you shouldn't spray cleaners directly on the screen.
Apple has updated its website with instructions that say it's OK to use disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone and other Apple gadgets.

Previously, Apple's site advised against using cleaning products because they can sometimes damage the special coating on screens that helps prevent fingerprints.

The change comes as more people look to keep their hands and phones free of germs, particularly as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces," Apple's site now says. "Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces."

The updated guidelines were first spotted by The Wall Street Journal.

The directions are in-line with what CNBC recommended last week in a guide on how to clean your phone to prevent the spread of germs. Here's a recap:

How to clean your iPhone

  • Turn off your iPhone.
  • If you're using a disinfecting wipe, gently wipe down the hard surfaces with the cloth.
  • Make sure you don't get any liquid in the charging port or other areas, like speaker grills.
  • If you don't have a disinfectant wipe, consider using a soft, lint-free cloth.
  • Don't use paper towels or other products that might scratch the screen.
  • Don't spray cleaner directly on the phone or use anything with bleach.

