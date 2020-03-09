As energy stocks drop, UBS says to buy these two names

Workers extracting oil from oil wells in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas on May 5, 2018.

Energy stocks are getting slammed as crude prices tumble to multi-year lows, but UBS said that for investors willing to pick through the rubble of the oil sector, there are still some attractive names.

On Monday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude plunged more than 20% to trade at its lowest level since Feb. 2016. Oil is now getting hit on both the supply and demand side.

Prices were already under pressure as the coronavirus outbreak led to softer demand. Then, OPEC talks regarding production cuts deteriorated last week, prompting tensions to flare between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

With all nations allowed to pump as much oil as they want beginning April 1, analysts are worried that oil is also in for a supply side shock.