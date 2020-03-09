Stocks in Asia set to drop as oil prices plunge amid price war fears; energy stocks plummet

Stocks in Asia were set to see steep declines at the open on Monday as oil prices plunged amid fears of a price war after OPEC failed to strike a deal with its allies on production cuts, adding to market volatility already brought about by concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus spread. Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,600 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,320. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,749.75. Meanwhile, stocks in Australia tanked in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 4%. The energy subindex plummeted 18.65% as shares of oil companies dropped. Santos was down 26.87%, Woodside Petroleum fell 22.1% and Beach Energy fell 20.61%.

Oil prices plunge

Investors will focus on movements in oil prices on Monday. As of 11:15 p.m. GMT Sunday, the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract fell 19.35% at $36.51 per barrel after earlier tumbling 30%. U.S. crude futures also fell sharply by 19.5% to $33.23 per barrel. The moves came after Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts on Saturday to its official selling prices for April, with the kingdom reportedly preparing to increase its production above the 10 million barrel per day mark, according to Reuters. Saudi Arabia's price cut followed a breakdown of talks in Vienna last week between OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, during a Friday meeting. The cartel had recommended additional production cuts on Thursday, but that was rejected by OPEC ally Russia on Friday. The meeting also concluded with no directive about the production cuts that are currently in place, but set to expire at the end of the month. That effectively meant that nations will soon have free rein over how much they pump.

The worries over oil prices come as investors have already been jittery over the global spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 109,000 and taken at least 3,800 lives worldwide, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. U.S. futures saw sharp declines on Sunday night stateside. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged about 1,078 points, pointed to a more than 1,000-point loss at Monday's open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to declines for the two indexes when they open on Monday.

Currencies