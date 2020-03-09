CDC says coronavirus testing is now available across all 50 states, more tests coming soon

Coronavirus testing is now available across all 50 states in 78 state and local health labs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The CDC has 75,000 lab kits "cumulatively" for public labs to test for COVID-19 with more coming on board soon, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a conference call.

A majority of coronavirus testing will likely come from the private sector, she said, adding that private labs have more testing kits.

Different states will also have varying testing capabilities and policies for who can be tested, she said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at the beginning of March said that it would investigate a manufacturing defect in some initial coronavirus test kits that forced some states to seek emergency approval to use their own kits.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would allow some laboratories to use their own tests, which needed to be verified by the CDC, while they await the FDA's emergency-use authorization.

"We trust in a matter of weeks that the coronavirus tests will be broadly available to the public and available to any American that is symptomatic and has a concern about the possibility of having contracted the coronavirus," Vice President Mike Pence said during a press briefing Friday.

While the virus is slowing in China where it originated in December, it's picking up pace across other parts of the world. Korea has the most cases outside of China with roughly 7,500 infections, followed closely behind by Italy and Iran, which each had more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., cases erupted over the last week to more than 560 spread across at least 30 states, according to John Hopkins University.

