Dow futures fall more than 200 points following the market's worst day since the financial crisis

Stock futures fell in overnight trading Monday, pointing to more trouble ahead after the S&P 500's worst day since the financial crisis.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 237 points, indicating a drop of about 188 points at Tuesday's open. The S&P 500 futures also traded about 30 points lower.

The market suffered a historic sell-off in the previous session, with the Dow and the S&P 500 plunging 7.8% and 7.6, respectively, both posting their worst day since 2008. The Dow's 2,013-point drop was also the biggest point drop for the 30-stock average ever.

The deep stock rout is putting the record-long bull market in jeopardy. With Monday's drop, the S&P 500 is 19% below its intraday all-time high of 3,393.52 from Feb.19. The benchmark would fall into bear market territory if it slumps 20% from its peak or more.

A shocking all-out oil price war roiled the markets already on edge about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus. Oil posted its worst day since 1991, with the WTI plunging more than 24% Monday, after selling prices for April following the collapse in OPEC talks.