Facebook names two women to its board, nearing gender parity

Facebook announced Monday that Nancy Killefer and Tracey Travis are joining the company's board of directors, boosting its female presence to 40%.

Killefer was a longtime director at McKinsey & Company and held various U.S. government roles. Travis is Estee Lauder's chief finance officer and served on the board at Accenture. Travis will serve as a member of the Audit & Risk Oversight Committee of the Board, effective March 9, 2020.

Killefer and Travis will join existing board members Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and PayPal's senior vice president of core markets Peggy Alford, bringing the total number of women to four. There are six male directors on the board.

"We have a lot we need to get done in the coming years and I think their experience is going to be very valuable," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a press release. "They're both very accomplished business leaders and I'm looking forward to working with them."

Facebook's board has made a handful of leadership changes over the past year. Dropbox CEO Drew Houston joined the company's board in February. The move came after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Erskine Bowles, president emeritus of the University of North Carolina, left the board last April.

