Here are the milestones and firsts from the markets' historically bad day

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. Bryan R. Smith | Reuters

Monday's dramatic sell-off pushed the United States stock market deeper into correction territory as investors struggled to gauge the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and a global price war on oil. The turbulent day of trading sent some indexes and levels to history-making levels.

Biggest Dow points decline ever

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2013.76 points on Monday, its biggest drop ever in terms of points. Its 7.79% percentage decline was the biggest since Oct. 15, 2008. This comes on the heels of the previous largest point loss of 1,190 points on Feb. 27. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both saw their largest drops in percentage terms since Dec. 1, 2008.

Treasury yields hit new lows

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an all-time low in overnight trading, falling to 0.318% briefly before rebounding back above 0.5%. The key yield fell below 1.0% for the first time less than a week ago. The 30-year Treasury yield also hit a record low, falling as low as 0.702% before finishing at 1.03%.

Oil's dramatic fall

Oil saw its second-largest price drop on record, with West Texas International price falling by 24.59% to settle at $31.13 per barrel. The only worse day since the WTI began trading on the NYMEX in 1983 was during the Gulf War in 1991. International benchmark Brent crude also fell by more than 24%. As a result, the S&P 500 Energy Sector fell 20% to post its worst day on record, going back to 1989. Key ETFs that track the sector also had rough days. The SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration ETF fell nearly 37% and the Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 20% in the worst day ever for both products.

Bid-ask spreads widen in bond market