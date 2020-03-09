Italy vows to implement 'a massive shock therapy' against the coronavirus

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a press conference held at Rome's Chigi Palace, following the Ministers cabinet meeting dedicated to the corinavirus crisis, on March 4, 2020.

The Italian prime minister vowed Monday to deploy a "massive shock therapy" in the form of economic stimulus as the coronavirus keeps spreading throughout the country and pushes it toward recession.

The country is the most impacted so far in Europe by a virus that began in China late last year. More than 16 million citizens are under quarantine in the north of the country, more than 360 people have died and more than 7,000 have tested positive for the virus.

"We will use a massive shock therapy," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy told la Repubblica newspaper Monday, according to Reuters.

"To come out of this emergency we will use all human and economic resources," he added.

The Italian government pledged last week to spend 7.5 billion euros ($8.5 billion) to reduce the economic impact of the outbreak. However, the latest comments from the prime minister signaled that further economic stimulus could be underway.

The Italian government and the country's central bank are currently studying a state guarantee scheme that could support banks that relax rules for households and companies, the Italian deputy economy minister said Monday.