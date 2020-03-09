Analysts picking new winners and losers in Monday calls of the day as coronavirus rattles global markets

Oppenheimer upgraded the food delivery service and said it sees a "tailwind" from the coronavirus as more people work and stay home.

"Upgrading GRUB shares to Perform from Underperform as we believe the impact from COVID-19 will provide a net tailwind. Given more people working from home and the potential to shy away from crowded restaurants, food delivery companies should benefit from an uptick in order frequency, assuming there are no city-wide quarantines (like those enacted in China). We could also see sustained industry-wide online delivery share gains after the impact of the virus subsides. Separately, we believe industry consolidation and capital discipline will be evolving themes for investors, which is bullish for valuations."