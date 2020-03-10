Chinese agriculture drone makers see demand rise amid coronavirus outbreak

An employee works with produce at a farm that practices organic farming techniques in Beijing. Nelson Ching | Bloomberg | Getty Images

While the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit many industries hard, some technology start-ups in agriculture are seeing demand rise. "In the first two months of 2020, we delivered 4,000 units of our newly released agricultural drones," Justin Gong, co-founder of XAG, a major agricultural drone maker based in the southern city of Guangzhou, said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. XAG is not alone. In the north, Beijing Yifei Technology's Chief Marketing Officer Liu Zhuo said he expects the company's revenue to at least quadruple this year to over 30 million yuan ($4.31 million). "Recently, we received increased inquiries about agricultural drones and unmanned vehicles," Liu said, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin-language remarks.

Large farms, local governments and agricultural products distributors are buying high-tech equipment as the spread of the coronavirus puts an impetus on reducing human contact. That's a key challenge in putting millions of Chinese back to work since most still labor by hand on small family farms. Since emerging in late December, the highly contagious coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people in the country and infected tens of thousands nationwide. The interest in agricultural technology products and services also comes as the Chinese government has stepped up its efforts to reduce reliance on food imports from the U.S. and other countries over the last few years. In fact, promoting agricultural modernization was written into the 13th five-year plan of the Chinese economy, which reflects the central government's priorities and growth targets from 2015 to 2020. China's agriculture ministry estimated that more than 30,000 drones for targeted plant protection will be deployed this spring. The Chinese market for technology-driven smart agriculture products is expected to grow from approximately $13.7 billion in 2015 to $26.8 billion this year, according to Statista.

Prioritize getting back to work

More than half of China extended the Lunar New Year holiday by more than a week in early February in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The number of new cases outside the disease's epicenter of Hubei province has slowed dramatically in the last few weeks, but Chinese authorities have been anxious to ensure farms are back up and running in time for the spring planting season. Beginning in early February, the national leading group for fighting the virus has repeatedly named agriculture as a top priority. And on Thursday, state media reported that the central government had distributed 140 million yuan ($20 million) in subsidies for machine and tools purchases. The high level of support meant that agriculture-related businesses like XAG were among the first batch of enterprises to resume work, according to the company. The dronemaker also said it is taking advantage of special policies such as rent reductions, and 100 million yuan in loans at an interest rate more than three percentage points below the market level.

With this kind of support, "agriculture might be the least impacted industry by this outbreak," said Gong Huaze, CEO of Mcfly, which is backed by Baidu Ventures and develops technology for precision pesticide and fungicide spraying. The start-up said it recently nailed a contract with the Zhejiang provincial government, and expects more deals with Hubei, the center of the virus' outbreak. "All of these measures are deployed to ensure that we won't miss the most critical farming season in China, which falls in April this year," Gong said. In his view, part of the rush to support agricultural production is related to trade tensions with the U.S. "China has enough grain reserves to weather even a longer-than-expected virus outbreak," Gong said, "but any reduction in production would hurt China, a major food importer, in its bargaining position with the U.S." As part of a phase-one trade deal signed in January, China agreed to buy at least $32 billion more in U.S. agricultural products over the next two years. So far, neither country has publicly indicated that the virus outbreak will significantly affect the ultimate fulfillment of the agreement.

More consolidation, capital ahead