How bad could it get? Economists predict how the coronavirus could hurt the global economy

VENICE, ITALY - MARCH 06: Two gondoliers play with a cat on March 06, 2020 in Venice, Italy. Venice is deserted because of COVID-19.

A range of banks and financial institutions have offered their worst-case scenarios for 2020, as the spread of the new coronavirus impacts the global economy and roils financial markets.

The global uptick in gross domestic product (GDP) could be as low as 1% this year, the Institute for International Finance (IIF) said last week, and that prediction was even before an oil price crash on Monday sent stocks into another tailspin. The world economy grew 2.9% in 2019, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has surpassed 114,000 worldwide. The virus that started in China late last year is having consequences for all major economies with flight cancellations, panic buying and strict quarantine measures in some cases.

"The range of potential outcomes is large and depends on the spread of the virus and resulting economic fall-out, all of which are highly uncertain at this stage," the IIF, an association of financial institutions, said in its report Thursday.

"Global growth could conceivably approach 1.0%, far below the 2.6% last year and the weakest since the global financial crisis," the IIF said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the ratings agency Moody's and other financial institutions have also downgraded their global growth forecasts over the last few days. The OECD estimated that global GDP will be 2.4% this year, a 0.5% percentage point cut from a forecast done in November. Moody's revised down its GDP expectations for the global economy Friday to 2.1%, from 2.4%.