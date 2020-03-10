Some airlines are running near-empty 'ghost flights' as coronavirus hits passenger numbers

An almost empty British Airways passenger plane flies from Milan to London on March 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

European airlines have been running near-empty flights in order to retain valuable airport slots, drawing sharp criticism from climate activists as the coronavirus outbreak dramatically reduces passenger demand.

A so-called "use-it-or-lose-it" rule, enshrined under EU law, states airlines must fly 80% of their flights on a slot in order to safeguard their presence at major hubs for the next season.

It has led to a situation whereby many airlines are thought to be operating so-called "ghost planes" with almost no passengers onboard.

"Passenger demand for air travel has dramatically fallen due to COVID-19 and in some instances we are being forced to fly almost empty planes or lose our valuable slots," Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, told CNBC via email on Tuesday.

"In the aftermath of 9/11 and following the outbreak of SARS, slot rules were quickly relaxed. Yet today, where the demand impact is greater, we only see short-term alleviation on slots used to fly to China and Hong Kong."

"Given the almost unprecedented impact on global passenger demand, the U.K. slot co-ordinator and the European Commission need to now urgently relax the rules for the whole Summer. Common sense must prevail."