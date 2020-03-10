Dick's Sporting Goods is pulling guns from another 440 stores this year, shares jump

Mannequins stand next to merchandise displayed for sale at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in West Nyack, New York.

Dick's Sporting Goods said Tuesday it will remove guns from another 440 stores this year, building on its efforts after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

It made the announcement as it reported holiday-quarter earnings and sales that surpassed analysts' estimates and showed that more people flocked to its stores for athletic footwear and apparel. The company has benefited from being one of the last bricks-and-mortar businesses left operating in its segment, with rivals Sports Authority and Sport Chalet having gone bankrupt.

Its shares surged over 12% in premarket trading on the news.

Here's how the company did during its fiscal fourth quarter compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on a Refinitiv survey of analysts:

Earnings per share: $1.32, adjusted, vs. $1.22 expected

Revenue: $2.61 billion vs. $2.57 billion expected

Same-store sales: up 5.3% vs. growth of 3% expected

Dick's reported growth in the number of transactions in stores and shoppers' average ticket, "despite the compressed holiday selling season and the challenging conditions we faced with unseasonably warm weather," CEO Ed Stack said.

Still, looking ahead, the company has to balance "enthusiasm with a degree of caution" because of the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

Looking to the full year, Dick's is now calling for earnings per share to range from $3.60 to $4. Analysts had been calling for an average of $3.85 a share, according to Refinitiv.

It expects same-store sales to range from flat to 2%. It said the lower end of its full-year outlook "includes some caution related to supply chain disruption potentially impacting its results beginning in the second quarter," because of the coronavirus.

Net income during the quarter ended Feb. 1 fell to $69.8 million, or 81 cents per share, compared with $102.6 million, or $1.07 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time charges — which included a $13.1 million write-down of inventory resulting from the retailer's decision to remove the hunting category from roughly 440 stores in 2020 — Dick's earned $1.32 per share, better than the $1.22 a share expected by analysts, polled by Refinitiv.

Net sales were up about 4.7% to $2.61 billion from $2.49 billion a year earlier, topping estimates for $2.57 billion.

Sales online and at stores open for at least 12 months were up 5.3% during the holiday quarter, better than the 3% jump that analysts were expecting. The company said e-commerce sales were up 15%.