No weddings or funerals: Here are the new coronavirus restrictions in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told his entire nation to "stay at home" on Monday evening as the country experiences the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

As of Tuesday morning, Italy had 9,172 confirmed cases — only second to mainland China where the virus first emerged late last year. As a result, the Italian government has decided to put the entire country in lockdown and impose a series of restrictions to try to contain the spread. Here are just some of them from the government's official decree: