These stocks will have the fastest sales growth this year, according to Goldman Sachs

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Hasbro Inc. toys from based on “Marvel’s The Avengers” movie sit on the shelf at a Target Corp. store in Union, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2012.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

In an uncertain and volatile time in the market, sales growth could help boost certain stocks this year, according to Goldman Sachs.