Apple is working on a new iPhone app with workout videos, code-named 'Seymour'

Apple is working on a new app for the iPhone codenamed "Seymour" that will guide users through workout routines on their Apple Watches and iPhones, according to a person familiar with the plans. This person declined to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss confidential company matters.

The initiative is the brainchild of Jay Blahnik, the fitness instructor and author who joined the company in 2013, according to the person. The app's existence was previously reported by MacRumors.

It's set to launch in iOS 14 and the next version of the Apple Watch software. Apple typically announces its big new iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch updates in June before releasing them to everyone's devices in September.

Apple declined to comment.

Blahnik is known internally for pushing a more positive philosophy around workouts to guide behavior. Apple Watch, rather than counting steps, introduced users to the idea of "closing rings." Not everyone can get to 10,000 steps, so the rings are designed to provide attainable goals that users can set for themselves.

The app provides guidance on a range of workout options, and is connected to both the iPhone and Apple Watch. According to MacRumors, it includes a wide range of activity types from cycling to strength training, and users may be able to follow along with downloadable videos.

The app would be compelling for people who don't know how to work out, or want to get a workout in when they're away from the gym, like in a hotel room during a business trip.

Fitness has been a feature of the Apple Watch since it launched in 2015 with step counting and a heart rate monitor. The latest effort shows Apple's increasing focus on encouraging people to be more healthy, and would allow people to learn how to properly work out with a sort of digital trainer.

For Apple, the move brings it closer to companies like Peloton, which offer digital content for fitness classes like yoga and spin at a subscription price. But, Apple's health tracking features are currently free and it has used the capabilities of the Apple Watch to sell units.