Now you can follow the coronavirus outbreak through Apple News on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Apple on Tuesday evening updated the free Apple News application, which is available on iPhones, iPads and Macs, with a dedicated section for coronavirus coverage. It will help folks find important information about the coronavirus outbreak from trusted news sources.

It's another example of how tech companies, while in some cases imperfect, are trying to help provide information to millions of their customers using the power of their platforms.

For example, Google recently improved its search to direct people to safety tips from the World Health Organization, travel advisories and more. It also banned ads for medical face masks, but said it will take a few days to get rid of all the ads already showing up around the internet.

You can see the new coronavirus section by opening the Apple News app on your device and tapping a button at the top of the page that says "Special coverage: The most important information on COVID-19, all in one place."