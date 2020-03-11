Skip Navigation
Now you can follow the coronavirus outbreak through Apple News on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple News now has a dedicated "special coverage" section for coronavirus.
  • It provides a map of the virus' spread, useful tips and links to advisories from the CDC and State Department.
  • It's free and available for anyone with an iPhone, iPad or Mac.
Apple News coronavirus coverage
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple on Tuesday evening updated the free Apple News application, which is available on iPhones, iPads and Macs, with a dedicated section for coronavirus coverage. It will help folks find important information about the coronavirus outbreak from trusted news sources.

It's another example of how tech companies, while in some cases imperfect, are trying to help provide information to millions of their customers using the power of their platforms.

For example, Google recently improved its search to direct people to safety tips from the World Health Organization, travel advisories and more. It also banned ads for medical face masks, but said it will take a few days to get rid of all the ads already showing up around the internet.

You can see the new coronavirus section by opening the Apple News app on your device and tapping a button at the top of the page that says "Special coverage: The most important information on COVID-19, all in one place."

Apple News coronavirus coverage
Todd Haselton | CNBC

The coronavirus vertical has a collection of useful articles that explain, for example, how to wash your hands properly and which cleaners that are approved to kill the coronavirus. It also provides links to the CDC's recommended tips on what to do if you think you have the coronavirus, current State Department travel advisories and more.

Apple News coronavirus coverage
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Finally, there's an updated map of the outbreak provided by Johns Hopkins. If you click a link below the map you'll get the latest information on total confirmed cases, total deaths and total number of people recovered. 

