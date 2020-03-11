Cramer on coronavirus-driven turmoil: Stocks to hold and 'still not too late to own some gold'

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the opening bell on March 10, 2020 in New York.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that there are few stocks worth holding in the market volatility being driven by concerns about the continued global spread of the new coronavirus.

In tweets before 5 a.m. ET, the "Mad Money" host said, "Remember, you want, into the sell-off, drugs, utilities and the highest of growth stocks and not much more. Too much economic activity being squelched by this."

Dow futures on Wednesday were pointing to an opening loss of about 700 points, which would give back half of Tuesday's snap-back rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked over 2,000 points, or nearly 7.8%, on Monday after last week's wild swings.

As of Tuesday's close, the Dow was off 15% from last month's record highs, well below correction levels of at least 10% down from recent 52-week highs.

Despite the recent strength in gold as a safer alternative that stocks, Cramer said, "Still not too late to own some gold. Have good cash position."

Last week, gold surged 6.75% in its best weekly performance since early 2016. Gold on Monday traded slightly above $1,704 per ounce for highs back to late 2012.

However, gold broke a three-session winning streak Tuesday, falling nearly 1%. Gold was rather steady early Wednesday.