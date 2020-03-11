NCAA March Madness basketball games will be played without fans

The National Collegiate Athletic Association's upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played with "only essential staff and limited family attendance," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday. No public fans will be allowed to attend.

"The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," Emmert's statement said. "Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance."

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," the statement continued. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes."

The tournament will begin in Dayton, Ohio, and then move to the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The West Regional games are scheduled to be played March 26-28 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Toyota Center in Houston will host the South Regional contests March 27-29, while East Regional games will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York, also March 27-29.

The Final Four and championship game will be played April 4-6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.