First US hospital chain to treat coronavirus considers treating patients in 'tents outside'

The hospital chain that cared for the first coronavirus patient in the U.S. is considering treating a potential crush of new patients in temporary arrangements, the CEO told CNBC Wednesday.

"We're already looking at how we use our ICU beds. How can we use alternative areas of care, including setting up tents outside of our hospitals," CEO of Providence St. Joseph Health Rod Hochman said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "We're trying to stay way in front of this as we see a wave of patients potentially coming forward."

Providence St. Joseph Health, which operates 51 hospitals across seven states, treated the first U.S. COVID-19 patient in the U.S. in January, a 35-year-old man from Snohomish County in Washington state.

"We're already going through the process of looking where we have capacity, what we need to do, and what do we have to do in front of it," Hochman said.

Most of Providence's hospitals are along the West Coast, which is particularly hard hit by the virus. In California and Washington state, the virus has infected more than 430 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's nearly half of all U.S. cases.