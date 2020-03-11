Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Traders work before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 14, 2019 in New York City. Global economic worries on Thursday caused Wall Street to retreat from record highs following sour economic data from major economies and signs of persistent deadlock in US-China trade talks.

The Dow tanked by 1,464.9 points, or 5.86%, to close at 23,553.22. The S&P 500 slid 4.89% to 2,741.38. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 4.7% to 7,952.05. Stocks dropped sharply as investors coped with the fast spreading of the coronavirus along with uncertainty around a fiscal response to curb the economic slowdown from the outbreak.

The Dow's drop sent it tumbling into a bear market, down more than 20% from a record closing high set last month. Investors dumped stocks after the World Health Organization declared Wednesday the outbreak a global pandemic. They also sold equities amid the lack of a fiscal response to keep the economy from slowing down too much. Bottom line, expect more pain ahead unless lawmakers can push forward some stimulative measures as the virus keeps spreading.

Shares of Delta , American and United Airlines all fell more than 4% as virus spread and dented travel demand. Cruise ship stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival slid 26.68% and 9.45%, respectively.

Investors will be on the lookout for any type of fiscal response to the coronavirus. Weekly jobless claims and producer price data are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

