Your first trade for Wednesday, March 11

The "Fast Money" traders share their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of MSG.

Jeff Mills was a buyer of JPMorgan.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Lululemon.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Gold Miners ETF.

Disclaimer

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, ACB, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BTI, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CNBS, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DVYE, EA, EBR, EDC, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF, GTII, GWPH, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KERN, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPX, MRMD, NEPT, NKE, NRTH, OGI, OGZPY, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PKI, RIV, SBUX, SNDL, SQ, SSPKU, STZ, T, TCEHY, TER, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VEON, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WAB, WB, WMD, X, XLY, YCBD, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim has outside advisory or consulting relationships with Amplify ETFs, JWAM, Kushco, Heaven, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Volt Server. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, BABA, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, STNG, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI, YUMC. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Karen Finerman is long AYR/CN, BABA, BAC, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, C, CBS, CPRI, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, MA, REAL, SEDG, TACO, WIFI. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Brian Kelly is Long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Long GLD. Long S&P puts.