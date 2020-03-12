Amazon tells all employees to work from home if they can

The Amazon headquarters sits virtually empty on March 10, 2020 in downtown Seattle, Washington. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon recommended all employees in its Seattle office to work from home, leaving much of downtown nearly void of people.

Amazon is telling all of its employees globally to stay home through the month of March, as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads.

"We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC in a statement. "As a result, we are now recommending that all of our employees globally who are able to work from home do so through the end of March."

The decision comes as the coronavirus continues to spread. As of Thursday evening, there were more than 127,800 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and at least 4,718 deaths. There were at least 1,323 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and at least 38 deaths.

Amazon said it's encouraging all employees who can work from home to do so to enable greater social distancing and lessen the impacts on public transportation. The directive applies to all employees whose work requires them to be in an office, store, fulfillment center or in vehicles making deliveries.

Additionally, Amazon said it would continue to pay all of its hourly employees that support its offices around the world. This includes food service employees, security guards and janitorial staff.