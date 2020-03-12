European airline shares tank after Trump orders new coronavirus travel restrictions

Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800 aircraft with registration LN-DYE as seen with passengers boarding on the airplane for departure at Ålesund Airport, Vigra AES ENAL in Møre og Romsdal county, Norway.

European airlines were sent reeling Thursday morning, after President Donald Trump abruptly announced unprecedented restrictions from Friday on travel to the U.S. from continental Europe.

The sweeping measures roiled Europe's airline stocks during mid-morning deals, with the travel and leisure sector falling nearly 10%.

Norwegian Air Shuttle, which has rapidly increased its transatlantic service to the U.S. in recent years, led the losses, tumbling more than 21% on the news.

Tui, Air France-KLM, easyJet, Lufthansa and British Airways owner IAG were all at least 6% lower Thursday morning.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, the U.S. president laid out plans to suspend travel to the U.S. from more than two dozen European countries for 30 days.

The travel order is set to take effect from 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. The U.K. and Ireland were not included in the travel ban.