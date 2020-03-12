Trump's Europe-US travel ban is another blow to airlines reeling from coronavirus

People walk through a sparse international departure terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) as concern over the coronavirus grows on March 7, 2020 in New York City.

President Donald Trump issued sweeping travel restrictions on Wednesday evening that included an unprecedented 30-day ban on foreigners arriving from most of Europe, a measure he said was necessary to stop new cases of coronavirus "from entering our shores."

The measures are set to further roil the travel industry, particularly airlines that are already scrambling to cut costs by reducing flights, offering employees unpaid, voluntary leave and freezing hiring, as the virus spreads and new travel restrictions are implemented, sapping demand.

Trump in a televised address called the new coronavirus "foreign" and attacked Europe for not taking the same actions to control the disease that he had.

"As a result" of Europe's inaction, Trump said, "a large number of clusters" of coronavirus "were seeded by travelers from Europe."

Trump's order bars most foreigners who have been in Europe in the last two weeks from entering the U.S. for 30 days. While it stopped short of a flight ban, the measure would likely further diminish demand for trans-Atlantic travel, prompting more flight cuts. It also leaves it up to airlines to cut flights, similar to the entry restrictions on U.S.-bound travelers who were in China that the administration announced in January. The U.K. is exempt from the new order.

"This action will hit U.S. airlines, their employees, travelers and the shipping public extremely hard," Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America, a trade group that represents airlines including American, Delta, United and delivery giants FedEx and UPS, said in a statement. "However, we respect the need to take this unprecedented action and appreciate the Administration's commitment to facilitate travel and trade."

The State Department has also issued a Level 3 warning that recommends U.S. citizens to reconsider all travel abroad, "even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice."