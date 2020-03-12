While the market tanks, this software company founded after 9/11 to help businesses deal with disasters is thriving

With tech stocks plunging alongside the broader market, software-maker Everbridge has emerged a rare profitable bet for investors.

Everbridge, whose technology helps companies manage public safety emergencies like the coronavirus, rose 1% on Wednesday and reached an intraday record of $116.21 as the S&P 500 sank 4.9%. Over the past three weeks, with the broader market mired in its worst slump since the 2008 financial crisis, Everbridge was up 22% as of Wednesday's close.

For the year, it was up 42%, while all of the most valuable tech names and subscription software companies are down. Everbridge was trading at 18.1 times revenue Wednesday, well above its average of 11.2 since debuting on the public market in 2016, according to FactSet. The stock price was down 4.7% in Thursday's premarket.

Everbridge was built for crises. Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the company was formed to develop a notification system so "messages are received without fail when life safety is at risk," according to its website. Nearly two decades later and with a market cap approaching $4 billion, Everbridge's mission is to protect institutions during public safety emergencies like active shooter situations, terrorist incidents, natural disasters and cyberattacks.

The company's software pulls together all of the various threats to a business or city at a given time using a variety of data sources. Energy producers can use the technology to get people out of dangerous areas, hospitals count on it to respond to patient emergencies and prepare staff for a flood of patient activity and airports use it to get alerts out quickly.

In October, the company, which is located outside of Boston, signed its biggest contract ever — a $25 million, five-year deal with the state of California to upgrade the 911 system for emergencies and natural disasters. Given the regularity of catastrophic wildfires in California and hurricanes in Florida, where Everbridge also has a statewide contract, demand for its technology is soaring. The company also won recent deals with countries including Australia, Singapore and Peru.

Whatever concerns investors have about the coronavirus leading to economic challenges and a decline in corporate spending, they're not extending those fears to Everbridge.