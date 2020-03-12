GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler shares return to 52-week lows; Tesla down 10%

A Jeep Renegade 4x4 e is presented at the Geneva Motor Show March 5, 2019. Signage in the background says"'FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles," to which Jeep belongs.

Shares of the Detroit automakers once again hit 52-week lows Thursday amid a wider market sell-off due to fears about the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The Thursday declines are the latest in a roller-coaster week for stocks that started Monday with an oil price war and the fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak. Both caused shares of General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler to hit 52-week lows to begin the week.

Tesla hasn't escaped the sell-off, however it remains far from its 52-week low of $176.99 per share following an unprecedented rally to begin the year. Shares of the California-based automaker were down more than 13% to about $550 during midday trading. They recovered to about $570 per share, still roughly 10% down on the day, as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

The market bounced slightly after the Federal Reserve announced extraordinary funding actions to ease strained capital markets in the wake of the coronavirus sell-off.

Fiat Chrysler led Thursday's drop, falling as much as 19% to $8.60 per share – the lowest price since 2016 and more than double the declines of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Shares of the Italian-American automaker are down about 37% in the past 12 months, including a roughly 40% fall so far in 2020. Shares remained down about 15% at $9.06 following the Federal Reserve's announcement.

GM shares were down about 11% to $23.18 in early afternoon trading, up from a low of $22.50 earlier in the day. Ford was trading down about 7% to $5.45, up from its new 52-week low of $5.20 per share during morning trading.