Historic market plunge: Traders describe a day that went from 'uncertainty to panic'

Thursday's plummet in U.S. stocks left some traders fearful over how much more pain they can withstand. "I'd say during the last 48 hours, there has been a switch flipped from trying to measure the uncertainty to panic," KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10%, posting its largest one-day percentage drop since the October 1987 crash. That day, the Dow collapsed by more than 22%. The S&P 500 joined the Dow in closing Thursday's session squarely in a bear market, down more than 20% from the all-time highs set just a month ago. The indexes also ended an 11-year bull run, the longest on record. It took the Dow just 19 trading days to fall from a record high into a bear market. The S&P 500's move was even swifter, taking the broad index just 16 trading days to tumble into a bear market.

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said the economic damage is "deep and profound" and that "until we get to spring time when hopefully this goes away, we as investors are all flying blind." The Federal Reserve announced extraordinary funding actions of more than $1 trillion to ease strained capital markets in the wake of the coronavirus sell-off. The news gave stocks a brief boost before they headed lower again. It "certainly helps," Miller Tabak's Matt Maley said of the stimulus, but added that "the market is still looking for a lot more on the fiscal side."

The volatility in the market has been relentless. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best fear gauge in the market, shot up to it its highest level since 2008 on Thursday, trading above 72. The sharp move come as investors weigh the potential economic slowdown from the coronavirus along with the lack of a robust fiscal response from the U.S. government. President Donald Trump said Wednesday night the administration would provide financial relief for workers who are ill, caring for others due to the virus or who are quarantined. These moves were not enough for investors, however, who were looking for a more targeted fiscal response to address the issue slower economic growth stemming from the coronavirus.

