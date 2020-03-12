How to use options to navigate wild volatility

Just about a month after hitting brand new all-time highs, the S&P 500 is in bear market territory as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on the markets.

No part of the market remains unscathed at this point, and if you find yourself paralyzed by the wild swings in equities over the last few weeks, you aren't alone. However, there is a way to gauge where traders believe stocks may be heading next by looking at the options market.

"We've seen what has happened, but options are really bets on what is going to happen, so we can actually look at options prices as well as individual options flows to get a sense — essentially the wisdom of crowds — what is it telling us about what the next 30, 60 or 90 days might look like," Optimize Advisors President Michael Khouw said Wednesday on "Fast Money."

Right now, the betting is overwhelmingly bearish, and as Khouw pointed out, put volume in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has basically tripled since January.