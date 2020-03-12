Nancy Pelosi cancels major New York fundraiser amid coronavirus fears

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has canceled a big money Democratic fundraiser scheduled for Thursday night in New York out of concern over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Pelosi was set to hold a high profile "Speakers Cabinet" VIP event at Del Posto restaurant in Manhattan on Thursday. But she recently informed attendees that the event would be canceled as the coronavirus spreads through New York and the United States, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The people declined to be named because the decision has yet to be made public.

The event was charging up to $35,500 to gain entry. Most of the funds from these events have often gone to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, while some have gone to Pelosi's Victory Fund. Democrats are looking to maintain and expand their majority in the House of Representatives in addition to attempting to take back the White House and Senate.

The development could be a dire harbinger for politicians' fundraising efforts this year. Pelosi's office recently announced that she helped raise over $87 million for Democrats, more than $75 million directly for the DCCC.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has at least three money-making events scheduled next week in New York and New Jersey. Organizers are privately discussing the postponement of the events. While the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's winter retreat in Florida is not canceled, senators and candidates will not be attending, according to an aide. That event was scheduled for this weekend.

There have been at least 1,323 cases in the United States, including more than 200 in New York. On Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

Representatives for Pelosi did not return a request for comment.

Pelosi's caucus and House Republicans spent most of Thursday working on ball that will help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Pelosi has been in touch with President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, about the ongoing negotiations on Capitol Hill.