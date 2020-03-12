Oil drops as much as 8%, on pace for worst week in more than a decade

Workers extracting oil from oil wells in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas on May 1, 2018.

Oil prices dropped as much as 8% on Thursday as crude continues to take a hit on both the supply and demand side. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude is now down more than 25% this week, putting it on track for its worst week since December 2008, and its third largest weekly decline on record.

On Thursday WTI fell $2.04, or 6.2%, to trade at $30.95 per barrel. Earlier in the session it traded as low as $30.02. International benchmark Brent crude fell $2.51, or 7%, to trade at $33.26 per barrel.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to softer demand for crude as people cut back on travel, among other things. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump imposed a 30-day ban on foreigners arriving from most of Europe, a move likely to reduce demand further.

"Our initial assessment of the impact of cancelling transatlantic flights between the US and Europe is a direct loss of about 600,000 barrels per day per month in jet fuel demand," Rystad Energy's head of oil markets Bjoernar Tonhaugen said.

Since the beginning of the year, WTI has lost half of its value, as the coronavirus outbreak escalated into a global pandemic.