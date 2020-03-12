Starbucks CEO says customers may only be able to order via drive-thru or mobile due to coronavirus

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson warned customers that some cafes may offer limited seating or only receive orders via mobile or drive-thru due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Locations in the U.S. and Canada are preparing to modify operations if needed.

"This means that as we navigate this dynamic situation community-by-community and store-by-store, we may adapt the store experience by limiting seating to improve social distancing, enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks app or delivery via Uber Eats, or in some cases only the Drive Thru will be open," Johnson wrote in a letter to customers on Thursday.