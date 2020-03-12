Bernie Sanders will win California primary, NBC News projects

Democratic White House hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, accompanied by his wife Jane Sanders, speaks during a campaign rally at the Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on March 1, 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will win California's democratic presidential primary, NBC News projects.

The Golden State, home to nearly 40 million people, was the biggest prize of Super Tuesday's 14 state contests, awarding 415 delegates, or nearly a third of the day's total. With just over three-quarters of the vote in, Sanders is projected to win 200 delegates, while Biden will collect 145, according to NBC News.

But the projection comes more than a week after voting and after the trajectory of the race has been reshaped. Biden's impressive performance on Super Tuesday, following a decisive win in South Carolina, effectively catapulted the former vice president to front-runner status and transformed the race into a two-person contest between himself and Sanders.

California is notorious for its slow counting of election results and warned that final results could take weeks to come in.

In addition to California, Sanders notched victories in his home state of Vermont, Utah and Colorado on Super Tuesday. Biden won Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Minnesota, Maine and Massachusetts.

Biden had another successful showing on Tuesday, when six more states cast ballots.

Biden was projected to win in Michigan, the most important state of the night, as well as Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. Sanders was projected to win in North Dakota. Washington state was too close to call.

Biden has also collected endorsements from many of the race's former moderate contenders, including former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a progressive who dropped out after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, has not endorsed.

Democrats must win at least 1,991 delegates by the Democratic National Convention in July to secure the nomination. As of Thursday, Biden had won 848 delegates and Sanders had 695.