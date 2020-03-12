There were a ton of stock calls on Thursday as analysts try to pick winners and losers amid crisis

JPMorgan said it lacked "conviction" on the stock and downgraded the company on uncertainty over the coronavirus impact on aircraft demand.

"Our desire to hang in with Boeing until the return of the 737 MAX has worked out poorly, both regarding the timeline for re-certification and now more importantly with the impact of COVID-19 on aircraft demand. It's time for us to acknowledge that and without clarity on how COVID-19 will affect aircraft demand over the next year, we lack conviction and downgrade to Neutral. We may be the contrary indicator, downgrading at the bottom, and there is something to be said for risk-reward following the decline in the stock recently. But given the stress on both operators and Boeing's balance sheet as well as the negative data points likely to come, we prefer to re-evaluate when we have a better sense of how Boeing will get through this . . . and we do expect them to get through."