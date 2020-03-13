Apple moves WWDC developers conference online due to coronavirus

Apple will move its annual developers conference, WWDC, online instead of hosting an in-person event due to the coronavirus, the company announced Friday.

WWDC is Apple's annual developer's conference. It attracts thousands of developers, analysts and journalists each year. The company typically announces new software features and sometimes hardware products as people travel around the world to San Jose, California for workshops about building software for iPhones, iPads, and Macs hosted by Apple employees.

"The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world," Apple's Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said in a statement.

Apple said it would donate $1 million to organizations in San Jose to help with expected losses now that the event won't be held in the city.

Apple previously warned that it would miss its March quarter sales forecast because of reduced demand in China as well as an iPhone shortage related to factories in China not producing at full capacity.

Apple is the last major tech company to cancel its in-person developers conference and move it online instead. Microsoft, Facebook and Google all previously announced they will hold their developers conferences virtually.