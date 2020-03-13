Citigroup employee from Manhattan office tests positive for coronavirus

London, United Kingdom - February 03, 2019: Sun shines on Citi EMEA headquarters at Canary Wharf. Citibank (Citigroup Inc.) is American investment bank founded 1988.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

An employee in Citigroup's Manhattan office tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email obtained by CNBC on Friday.

The employee was diagnosed on Friday while on personal travel to Singapore. The Citi worker was last in the Manhattan office on Friday, March 6.

The company said the employee only started to feel ill on Thursday, March 12 and went to the local hospital in Singapore where they were diagnosed.

The firm told company employees that are at "low risk and there is no need for anyone to self-quarantine."

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.