Icahn reveals his biggest short position amid market turmoil: Commercial real estate

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC's Halftime Report on Friday that he is betting against commercial real estate in a large way.

He is shorting this part of the mortgage bond market and it's his "biggest position by far," Icahn said.

Short selling is a way investors bet against stocks or bonds, with shorts borrowing shares from an investment bank and sell them, hoping that the asset will decrease in value. If it does drop, shorts buy the shares back and a cheaper price and return them to the bank, turning a profit on the difference.

On the broader market, Icahn said that he does "think it has a longer way down."

"I'm not quite as bearish as I was," Icahn added.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.