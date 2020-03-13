Joe Biden's revival is a boon for this San Francisco tech start-up

Two weeks ago, Joe Biden's presidential campaign was running on fumes, with pundits speculating that the candidate may not have enough money or support to make it much longer. Then he won the South Carolina contest in a landslide, and everything turned around.

Now, Biden has a commanding delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, while all the other leading candidates have dropped out.

In San Francisco, a once high-flying software start-up is poised to benefit from Biden's revival.

Zenefits, a provider of payroll software, is the single biggest vendor, from a financial perspective, to the Biden team, according to The Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks campaign fundraising and expenditures.

The site says the Biden campaign has made 315 payments during the 2020 campaign, totaling $6.85 million, ahead of the $6.6 million paid to digital data company Infogroup. Biden is now reeling in capital and bulking up his staff, meaning bigger payments to Zenefits, as he gears up for the general election in November.

Zenefits provides a suite of cloud-based back-office tools, including software for managing payroll, employee benefits and human resources. It's among a number of emerging tech companies to get traction in the political sphere because of a focus on helping small, nimble businesses manage employees who are spread all over the place and are largely glued to their mobile devices. Stripe, the fast-growing payments company privately valued at $35 billion, and Gusto, a Zenefits rival, have also won business with a variety of campaigns and candidates.

"A campaign has some of the same sort of challenges that a small or mid-size business might have," said Zenefits CEO Jay Fulcher, who joined the company in 2017 after previously running Ooyala. "They're looking to mobilize and ramp their teams as quickly as they can, and are looking to buy and implement technology to help them manage their workforce. The nature of a campaign workforce is weirdly starting to to look like the nature of the new workforce."