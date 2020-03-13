Pelosi vows to pass coronavirus bill without word of a deal with White House or House GOP

On Thursday night, Pelosi said Democrats and the administration were close to a final deal. On Friday afternoon, a senior administration official told CNBC that "several pieces of the text, which go beyond provisions kept limited to address Covid-19, do not yet have sign off from us."

The California Democrat spoke amid her intense negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a potential agreement to provide economic relief to Americans affected by coronavirus. The fate of a Democratic-backed plan was in limbo Friday afternoon as House Republicans were wary and waited for a signal from President Donald Trump.

"Today, we are passing a bill that does just that," she said during remarks in front of a row of American flags designed to stress the gravity of the moment.

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S. and the outbreak upends daily life and the U.S. economy, the California Democrat called for a "coordinated, science-based and whole of government response" to the crisis. She urged Congress to pass a "response that puts families first to stimulate the economy."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to pass a coronavirus relief bill Friday, but pointedly did not reveal whether she has reached a final deal with the White House on how to combat the global pandemic.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Republicans on a conference call Friday afternoon that he does not yet back the plan, NBC News reported.

Talks continued after Pelosi's remarks: she spoke to Mnuchin for the ninth time of the day at about 2:15 p.m. ET, according to her spokesman Drew Hammill.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer earlier Friday signaled the House would vote on the bill Friday even if Republicans did not support it. Democrats have a majority in the chamber, but Republicans control the Senate. The upper chamber canceled its planned recess next week but left Washington for the weekend.

The legislation Democrats aim to pass Friday includes free coronavirus testing, including for uninsured people, Pelosi said.

"The three most important parts of this bill are: Testing. Testing. Testing," she said.

The California Democrat said the package would offer 14 days of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. Politico reported Thursday night that the plan would include a tax credit to help smaller businesses cover the costs of the time off.

The legislation would also enhance unemployment insurance for furloughed workers, buttress food programs such as SNAP and student meals and boost federal money for Medicaid, according to Pelosi.

Coronavirus has wreaked increasing havoc on the United States. , and at least 40 people have died from it, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As the global pandemic spreads, lawmakers have increasingly worried about testing, care and economic security for patients who have to take off work. At the same time, health officials have advised against large gatherings, forcing the suspension of events from professional sports to Broadway shows and concerts — further jeopardizing the livelihoods of workers.

Lawmakers already passed a first $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus funding package earlier this month. On Thursday night, Pelosi wrote to colleagues that the House will push to pass a third plan that "will take further effective action that protects the health, economic security and well-being of the American people."

Pelosi ended her Friday remarks by stressing that she thinks the U.S. working cooperatively can get through the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our nation, our great nation has faced crises before," she said. "And every time thanks to the courage and optimism patriotism and perseverance of the American people, we have prevailed. Now, working together, we will once again prevail, and we will come out stronger than before."

