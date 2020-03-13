Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canada PM Justin Trudeau, tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie-Gregoire Trudeau wait at the official welcome ceremony of the G7 summit on June 8, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," according to a statement tweeted by Cameron Ahmad, the prime minister's communications director.

Health professionals are set to reach out to people who have been in close contact with Gregoire Trudeau. The prime minister himself is in "good health with no symptoms," Ahmad said.

"As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the statement added. "Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms."

Trudeau will address Canadians on Friday, the statement said.

Gregoire Trudeau thanked people in a personal statement that Ahmad shared on Twitter. She said although she is experiencing "uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," and noted that other Canadian families and patients may be facing more serious health concerns.

Gregoire Trudeau had recently returned from a speaking engagement in London and began exhibiting "mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever" late Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Canada has at least 138 confirmed cases, according to government data. The coronavirus outbreak, which has affected at least 125,000 people worldwide, has been declared a global pandemic by WHO.

Canada said Trudeau on Thursday held phone meetings with leaders of Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom and participated in a special cabinet committee meeting on the virus outbreak.

Trudeau also spoke with Canada's finance minister on the current economic situation as well as leaders of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Canada Labour Council.