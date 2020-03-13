Treasury yields edge higher as markets look to stabilize after historic sell-off

U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning as investors paused for breath following the biggest Wall Street sell-off since "Black Monday" in 1987.

At around 4:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 0.9506% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 1.8416%.

Yields rose on Thursday even as fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic sent global stock markets into a tailspin which saw the Dow plunge more than 2,300 points.

The Federal Reserve announced on Thursday that it will pump up to $1.5 trillion into the financial system in a bid to combat potential freezes resulting from the virus.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 128,000 people worldwide, with 4,720 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., 1,663 cases have been confirmed with 40 deaths, and top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told a House Oversight meeting on Thursday that the U.S. testing system is "failing."

On the data front, import and export prices for February are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and no Treasury auctions are scheduled for Friday.