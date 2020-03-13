Skip Navigation
Trump says UK could be added to European travel restrictions

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Trump says he might add the U.K. to sweeping European travel restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus.
  • Starting at midnight, the U.S. will ban foreigners who have been one of more than 26 European nations in past two weeks.
  • The announcement sent airlines tumbling and led to deep cuts in schedules through the summer.
President Trump: UK could be added to restricted countries list on travel ban and others taken off
President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.K. could be added to sweeping restrictions on travel for much of Europe, measures aimed at curbing coronavirus.

The restrictions that Trump announced earlier this week and take effect at midnight prohibit the entry of foreigners who have been in 26 European countries for 30 days. They currently exclude Great Britain and Ireland.

The new rules sent airlines further into crisis and sowed chaos at airports as travelers scrambled to get back to the U.S. from Europe. Airlines this week announced deep cuts to their schedules through the summer — their most lucrative season — a bid to cut costs as travel demand plummets. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.