Watch the full interview with Carl Icahn on the crash, what's he's buying and his biggest short

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" that he has been bearish on stocks for several years, believing the conditions were there for a sharp pullback.

"There's just too much money floating around. So all that money floating around over these years is there waiting for a match to ignite it, and the match has kind of been this coronavirus," Icahn said.

With the major indexes now trading in bear market territory, Icahn said he is becoming a bit more optimistic and told CNBC about some of his biggest positions. Here's the full interview exclusive to Pro subscribers.