Not every bear market is accompanied by an economic recession, but chances are high

The end to the record-long bull market is now a reality. However, entering a bear market doesn't always mean a recession is upon us, history shows.

This week, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average entered bear markets, ending their historic 11-year bull runs. A bear market marks a 20% decline from all-time highs. As a forward-looking mechanism, the stock market usually sends warnings about the economy before shrinking growth shows up in the data. Still, there have been a couple of instances where recessions didn't accompany previous bear markets, according to data from LPL Financial going back to the S&P 500's inception. In 1987, the S&P 500 tanked 22% in the infamous Black Monday crash, suffering its largest single-day percentage loss ever. That bear market lasted for only four months and the U.S. economy avoided a downturn. "Now the good news is not all bear markets occur in recessions; in fact, when the economy has avoided recession, stocks have bottomed right around down 20% over the past several bear markets," said Ryan Detrick, LPL Financial's senior market strategist. Recessions also didn't occur amid the bear markets in 1961, 1966 and 1947. A fall in GDP for two consecutive quarters is generally considered a recession. Officially, the National Bureau of Economic Research declares a recession if there's a significant decline in economic activity, lasting more than a few months, signaled by lower readings in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales.

Still 70% chance

To be sure, the majority of the bear markets in recent history — above 70% — were accompanied by a recession, according to LPL data. Fears of a recession have risen significantly on Wall Street as the coronavirus outbreak worsened drastically in the U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. will suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days and declared a national emergency on Friday. Major events have been called off for precaution, including the National Basketball Association, which has suspended its season. The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5% on Thursday in its worst day since 1987's "Black Monday," while the Dow suffered its worst point drop ever and the biggest percentage decline since 1987. Investors signaled the government's fiscal plans and the Federal Reserve's ramped-up funding actions wouldn't be sufficient to offset the economic impact from the outbreak.

'A novel-global recession'