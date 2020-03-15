Most voters in 2020 battlegrounds fear coronavirus will lead to recession, CNBC/Change Research poll finds

Concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in large gatherings, students from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts wear respiratory masks as they wait for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to speak to supporters during a rally and march to early vote on February 27, 2020 at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Most voters in the states that will decide the 2020 election worry the coronavirus pandemic will derail the economy, a new poll finds.

In the critical 2020 battlegrounds of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, 57% of likely voters have very or somewhat serious concerns the outbreak will lead to a recession, according to States of Play, a joint CNBC/Change Research swing state poll released Sunday. A larger share of respondents expressed significant worries about an economic contraction than they did about other damage from coronavirus.

51% said they have very or somewhat serious concerns about themselves or a family member getting sick

35% said the same about lost wages

16% said they had significant concerns about losing their jobs

Like voters nationally largely mirror the fears held by 2020 battleground respondents: 54% said they have very or somewhat serious concerns about a recession.

As the coronavirus disease spreads and hamstrings businesses and other institutions, the poll shows voters in key states have started to fear economic damage. In addition, more than half of respondents said they or their family members have taken steps to prepare for the coronavirus disease.

The U.S. government has taken steps to mitigate the disruption: Congress has passed emergency medical funding and the House has approved an economic relief plan, while the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates and injected more liquidity into the market. Stocks have taken a drubbing as the virus spreads, as major U.S. indexes all dropped more than 8% last week.