Trump administration says 'all options on the table' including suspension of domestic air travel to curb coronavirus

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said "all options" remain on the table.
  • It would be the first time since 9/11 that the government has taken such a step.
  • The US has taken drastic steps to cut down on travel from Europe in an effort to stop the virus.
A gate area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is crowded with travelers awaiting Delta flight 1420 to Atlanta Saturday, March 14, 2020.
John Scalzi | AP

The Trump administration is leaving "all options" on the table for further travel restrictions, including an outright suspension of domestic air travel, a senior official said Sunday.

Such a drastic measure hasn't been instated since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and it would raise questions about U.S. airlines' chances for survival without government support.

"We continue to look at all options and all options remain on the table," said Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in a press briefing when asked about the possibility. 

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.