LVMH will use its perfume and cosmetics factories to manufacture free hand sanitizer for France

Bernard Arnault, billionaire and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, speaks as the luxury brand announces full year earnings in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

LVMH is prepping its perfume and cosmetics production sites to manufacture hydroalcoholic gel in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Sunday.

The factories that produce perfume and makeup for brands like Christian Dior and Givenchy will be making hand sanitizer starting on Monday.

The French luxury conglomerate will deliver the free disinfectant to French authorities and the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, the largest hospital system in Europe.

"Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus," the company said in a statement.

"LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities."

France has closed its restaurants, cafes and non-essential stores in an effort to combat the virus, which has infected more than 156,000 people worldwide and killed at least 5,833. The country's grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential stores remain open.