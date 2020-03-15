New York City schools will close early this week due to coronavirus concerns

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, speaks during a press conference at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., on Friday, March 13, 2020.

New York City's public school system will begin to shut down this week in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to the governor's office.

Nassau and Suffolk County and Westchester public schools will also close this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.

"NYC must have a plan in place in the next 24 hours for childcare for essential workers and a plan to make sure kids will continue to get the meals they need," Cuomo wrote on Twitter. "NYC schools will close early this week."

NYC's school district is the largest school system in the country, with over 1.1 million students in more than 1,800 schools.

The number of confirmed virus cases in New York has reached over 700 and three people have died.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.