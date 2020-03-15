NFL players union approves new agreement that includes pay increases and extra regular season game

The National Football League is close to reaching a labor deal with the player's union for the next decade that would entail pay increases and a 17-game schedule.

Following weeks of delays, the National Football League Players Association approved a new, 10-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that will add an extra regular-season game and a reformat the postseason structure that will add two additional games.

Players voted to approve the new CBA in a 1,019 to 959 vote.

Last month, NFL team owners approved terms of the new CBA, which includes a 17-game regular-season schedule and two extra postseason games. The deal will increase player shares to 48% for the 2021 season, followed by another kicker when the 17th game is added, which would then put the players' share at 48.5%.

The deal was originally rejected from the union's executive committee, and after union members used their annual meetings in South Florida last week to voice frustrations over the terms, there was a concern players would reject the proposal.

Lower-paid players will benefit from the deal, which also improves pension pay and health care for retired players. But some current players like Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner opposed the new CBA.

According to a a person with knowledge of the situation, other players also disapproved of the agreement and wanted more favorable terms for the added 17th game. The person described the NFLPA meetings as "chaos," which also saw one player pursuing legal action.

The committee voted against the recommending the CBA to the NFLPA's board, which is made up of 32 player representatives from each team. After meeting with team owners at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, both parties agreed to drop a $250,000 maximum for the 17th game, and the board eventually voted 17-14-1 to present the CBA to its full membership.