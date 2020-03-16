Trump pledges to backstop airlines '100%' in coronavirus response

A ground crew prepares to unload luggage from an arriving Delta Airlines flight at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.

President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to back the airline industry "100%" as it's been roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to back the airlines 100% - it's not their fault," he said.

"We'll be backstopping the airlines and helping them very much," he later added.

The airline companies rallied from their worst levels off Trump's remarks. Delta, United and Southwest closed down 6.6%, 14.8% and 9.1% respectively.

U.S. airlines are seeking government assistance of more than $50 billion, including a mix of direct aid and loan guarantees, as the industry reels from the coronavirus outbreak.

Airlines for America, which represents carriers including Delta, United, American and Southwest, have recommended passenger carriers immediately receive up to $25 billion in grants to compensate for reduced liquidity and in the medium term $25 billion in low- or zero-interest loans.

Trump did not confirm the size and structure of the aid the administration plans on offering the industry but did say he has communicated with the airlines his plans to help them.

"We've told the airlines we are going to be helping them," Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this weekend the White House plans to go to the Senate to ask for financial to ailing industries, particularly the airlines.

